Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Decreased by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

