Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 3,728 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,571,000 after buying an additional 279,267 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $56.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

