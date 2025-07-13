TFR Capital LLC. Purchases 16,503 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

TFR Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 182.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the quarter. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,321,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,024,000 after purchasing an additional 233,502 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

