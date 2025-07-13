Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $281.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $273.19 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.12.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.