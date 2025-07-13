Woodside Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
