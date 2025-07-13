Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Southern by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in Southern by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.18. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $79.30 and a twelve month high of $94.45.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

