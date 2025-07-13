Schear Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $255.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $272.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $260.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.78.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

