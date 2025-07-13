TruNorth Capital Management LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 123.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $363.35 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $396.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.54. The firm has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

