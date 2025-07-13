The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Boosted by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V2 Financial group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of HD stock opened at $370.15 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $368.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.14 and a 200-day moving average of $375.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

