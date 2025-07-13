The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $704.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $726.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $632.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

