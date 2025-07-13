TFR Capital LLC. Invests $391,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, CJS Securities reduced their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Shares of PLD opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

