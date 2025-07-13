Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 7,080 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $96.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.26 and a beta of 1.25. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $135.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.