Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 641 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,872,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 300,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.88.

NYSE RL opened at $287.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.70. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

