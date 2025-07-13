Stephens Inc. AR Has $26.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,460 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $26,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,829 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,843,000 after acquiring an additional 536,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,538,000 after acquiring an additional 438,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,566,000 after acquiring an additional 211,246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

