Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler set a $270.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

