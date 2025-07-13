TruNorth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223,945 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.05 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

