Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 394 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.