Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,245.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,221.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,049.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $529.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,220.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,214.52.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total value of $2,945,320.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,614.58. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

