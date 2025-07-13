Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,224,840,000 after buying an additional 835,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $2,867,193,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after buying an additional 1,929,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $237.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $185.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

