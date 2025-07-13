73,295 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,000. Broadcom comprises 1.4% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $274.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.70 and a 200-day moving average of $218.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $281.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.21.

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 829,716 shares of company stock worth $216,933,761. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

