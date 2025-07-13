Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 268 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $435.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $409.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.11 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.30.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

