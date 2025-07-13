Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CocaCola by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,337,000 after buying an additional 12,222,885 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CocaCola by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after buying an additional 6,118,819 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 8,419.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,927,000 after buying an additional 5,891,034 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CocaCola by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,458,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,871,000 after buying an additional 5,139,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average of $68.86.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. CocaCola’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

