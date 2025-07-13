Berkeley Inc Sells 2,540 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Berkeley Inc decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,689 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,783,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

