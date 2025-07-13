Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,191,151,000 after purchasing an additional 501,320 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,224,296,000 after acquiring an additional 154,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,640,878,000 after acquiring an additional 101,737 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,520,000 after acquiring an additional 737,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $302.71 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

