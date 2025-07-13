Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 22,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.9%

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $143.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $307.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

