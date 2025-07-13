Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.3%

RTX stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.52 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

