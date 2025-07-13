Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $110.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,351 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 9.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $110,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,076,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

