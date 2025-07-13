GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,999,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $282.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

