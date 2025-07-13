Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $360.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $141.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

