TruNorth Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 112.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 74,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.