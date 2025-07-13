Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,205,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $323,531,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,863 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,825,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,686 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 6,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 280,854 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $258.23 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.09 and its 200 day moving average is $288.86. The stock has a market cap of $246.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stephens cut their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $386,831.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,442.26. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,284 shares of company stock valued at $9,444,537 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

