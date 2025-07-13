Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.79.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $235.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.34. The stock has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.