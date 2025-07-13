Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,991 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $21,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,669,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 546,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,427,000 after acquiring an additional 344,095 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,039,000 after acquiring an additional 289,484 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,286,000. Finally, TPG GP A LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,036,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,289,000 after acquiring an additional 172,082 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,492. The trade was a 6.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MTN. Bank of America raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Trading Down 2.7%

MTN opened at $165.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $199.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average of $158.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.