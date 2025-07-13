TFR Capital LLC. Purchases 227 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

TFR Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,375,828,000 after acquiring an additional 161,277 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,978,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,830,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,871,000 after acquiring an additional 68,565 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,937,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 price objective (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.35.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $383.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $388.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

