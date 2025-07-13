Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 28,709 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,709 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 1.0% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

