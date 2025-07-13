Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total transaction of $611,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,910,942.33. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $332,922.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,196,573.30. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,284 shares of company stock worth $9,444,537 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $258.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

