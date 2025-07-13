Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. CLSA upgraded shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

