iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 131,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $92.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.92.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

