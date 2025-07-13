2,353 Shares in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by TFR Capital LLC.

TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Down 0.8%

MCK opened at $708.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $715.67 and its 200-day moving average is $662.71. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The company has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,878 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $1,348,234.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,841.48. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. This represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $706.83.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

