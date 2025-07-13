Hughes Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in PPL by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in PPL by 1,057.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,065.30. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $34.28 on Friday. PPL Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 80.74%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.