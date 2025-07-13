Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Buys 345 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKX. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

