Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,827 Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,273,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $1,963,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.
Boyd Gaming Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $79.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $991.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.
Boyd Gaming Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
