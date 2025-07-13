Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of IQV stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $252.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day moving average is $171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

