Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $33,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $526.43.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:AMP opened at $536.17 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

