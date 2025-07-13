Woodside Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Woodside Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,477,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after buying an additional 60,287 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 402,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $45.42 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

