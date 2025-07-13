Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SFL by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 45,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 64,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SFL by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SFL by 39.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.51. SFL Corporation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00.

SFL Dividend Announcement

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. SFL had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $186.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. SFL’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 263.41%.

SFL Company Profile

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

