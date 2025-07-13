Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $101.56 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $92.44 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aflac from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.07.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

