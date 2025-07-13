iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by V2 Financial group LLC

V2 Financial group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $221.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

