Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 805 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of RTX by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in RTX by 17.7% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.52 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The company has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

