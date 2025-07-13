Schear Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,174,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,705,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,775,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,229,000 after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 771,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,324,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $561.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

